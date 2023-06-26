Kapil Sharma is a prominent name in the entertainment world thanks to his comedy shows The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Nights With Kapil and more as well as appearances in movies like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi, Zwigato and more. And now, the actor has shared some interesting deets about his and his wife Ginni Chatrath’s Italian honeymoon.

Top actors and actresses face the sets of TKSS to promote their films, and that is exactly what Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani did recently. While interacting with them, Sharma got candid about his honeymoon. Read on.

As noted by Pinkvilla, while on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil revealed that he had to take several of his family members on his and Ginni Chatrath’s honeymoon to Italy. The comedian said, “I am not joking. On December 25 I had my reception and then Ginni’s sister and her sister’s mother-in-law and my sisters and mother. So we took all of them with us on our Honeymoon in Italy. So there were total 37 people with us on our Honeymoon.”

Kapil Sharma further joked, “Technically, we did our Honeymoon after coming back to Mumbai, if you see.” In the episode, Kiara Advani revealed that her mother and mother-in-law have come to watch the show. Siddharth Malhotra‘s mom is a Kapil Sharma fan, and flew to Mumbai from Delhi to meet the comedian.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018. The couple were blessed with a baby girl, Anayra, exactly a year later. In 2021, they welcomed their second child, a son, Trishaan.

