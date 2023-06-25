The poster of actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill’s upcoming track ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’ was unveiled on Sunday. Going by the caption he has written, the song seems to be about love and betrayal.

As the poster released, Nawazuddin can be seen in a new look. This would be the first time the two will be seen sharing screen space.

Taking to his social media, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared the poster and captioned it: “Main paagal hun, aur bahut paagal, par yeh bhi baat hai ke dil sachcha hai, cheen toh leta tujhko saare aam main, par masla yeh hai ke shohar tera aadmi acha hai.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’ is a song from the album Zohrajabeen and is sung by BPraak. The song will be released on July 3.

Previously, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first musical album ‘Baarish Ki Jaaye‘ song was also a sensation and garnered immense love from the audience. Apart from this, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films, which includes Noorani Chehra, Haddi, and Adbhut.

