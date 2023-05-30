Popular television personality Heidi Klum is raising the temperature this summer with her passionate PDA with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, on their recent yacht gateway. The popular model recently faced a wardrobe malfunction at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet, but she handled it like a pro and with this report of her showcasing her love, it seems she is re-living her honeymoon days. Scroll below to get all the deets.

Heidi and Tom were reportedly spotted making out in March 2018, and he did not waste any time to pop the question, and he did it in December of that year. They secretly married seven months later and held an extravagant ceremony in Capri, Italy, in August 2019. The Project Runway alum always beamed up with joy as he helps her with raising her kids from previous relationships.

In some of the exclusive pictures obtained by Page Six, 50-year-old Heidi Klum could be seen wearing a n*de string bikini showcasing her beach-perfect bod with her arm candy of a husband equally complimenting her in a pair of black swim trunks and an orange tucker hat. As per the report, she had her ‘leg and hands on her husband’s thigh’ as they passionately kissed one another. They were on a yacht enjoying the time of their life without a care for the world. You can see the pic going viral on Twitter below.

BUZZ: Bikini-clad Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz can’t keep their hands off each other in France – https://t.co/7TaSHX1AYD pic.twitter.com/BvMyNhkiPl — Primetweets (@Primetweets_PT) May 30, 2023

In one of the pictures, Heidi Klum could be seen lying with her head on Tom’s lap, and the couple looked like they were still in their honeymoon phase as they couldn’t keep their hands and lips off each other. The model rocked the n*de string bikini with a stylish pair of shades to keep the sun at bay, and she flaunted a statement ring on her perfectly manicured fingers. The couple is surely setting up new couple goals for others!

