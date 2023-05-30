The Fast & Furious movies are often one of the most criticised movie franchises of all time. As the franchise is in its last leg, it has been made official that we will get to see more of its spin-offs in the upcoming time. It is also said that women-centric movies are already in development, and we might get to see more anti-physics-defying movies. With all that, as the franchise is still growing bigger and fast, a critique explains how the franchise is akin to ‘Fast Food’ movies.

While the recently released Fast X left fans wondering what would happen in the upcoming movies, we never know what to expect from the franchise. As the movie’s ending showed betrayal and former allies like Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot’s character making their shocking return, it can be said that logic does not apply here. However, it is clear that these movies lack nutritional value but give a cringe feast for our time.

Taking to Instagram, CJ Stanley posted a video on his handle, The Way of CJ, talking about how the Fast & Furious movies are the fast-food movie franchise of all time. He explained the phrase that he heard from Sean Chandler and elaborated how the Vin Diesel-led movies perfectly sum up this. “These are movies that we know aren’t the best, they lack nutritional value,” said Stanley while talking about the movies.

Later, he explained how these movies are stuffed full of empty calories and leave with a stomach ache. We would not deny that some of these movies have often left us with a headache. However, we would hate to admit it, but we still love them and keep going back for more.

Many moviegoers do not go looking for a thematically rich story or to be deeply moved by the narrative in the Fast & Furious movies. They somewhere expect to be mindlessly entertained and to practice the art of completely letting go of all logic and allowing ridiculousness.

