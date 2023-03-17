After making his acting debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karun, Kapil Sharma later featured in Firangi. After becoming a household name with comedy show Comedy Night With Kapil, the actor tried his hands at action but Alas! all in vain. Now after a long time, the comedian has returned to acting with Nandita Das’ ‘Zwigato’. Now reacting to the same is controversial king Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK.

Ever since the comedian announced the film, the self-acclaimed critic has been bashing the makers and Kapil for his comeback film. The film that hit the screens today, i.e., March 17, has yet to create an impression on his audience and critics’ hearts.

A while back, KRK took to Twitter to claim that 90% of ‘Zwigato shows have been cancelled after the audience didn’t turn up at the theatres. The decision was taken after witnessing the poor box office performance of Nandita Das directorial as per KRK. Scroll down to know what KRK Tweeted.

KRK wrote on Twitter, “Kapil Sharma starer Film #SharamKaro has got earth shattering opening of 1-3%. While 90% shows are cancelled because of no audience. Producers of the film fully deserve this, who tried to make a joker film star.” Soon after he posted the Tweet, he got trolled.

Kapil Sharma starer Film #SharamKaro has got earth shattering opening of 1-3%. While 90% shows are cancelled because of no audience. Producers of the film fully deserve this, who tried to make a joker film star. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 17, 2023

Reacting to this Tweet a user wrote, “atleast better than desdrohi” while another said, “is joker se to better hi hogi..”

A third user said, “But this time Kapil has not put his own money. He played with others money only.”

A fourth netizen said, I don’t know about collection of the movie but it is awesome , only middle class people can feel this movie, and kapil’s acting is much better than deshdrohi”

KRK earlier Tweeted, “Yesterday, producers invited media people for press show of film #Zwigato. The film is so brilliant that 50% journalists ran away during the interval time after eating Samosa. According to journalists (Who are not paid) #KapilSharma is a torture who doesn’t know even A of acting.”

