Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has entertained his fans with several films from diverse genres, but nothing tops the classic love stories. Films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte, and many more have earned him the title of – King of romance.

SRK’s films etched their names forever when it came to romance through stories, music, or just through his dialogue delivery. Love has always had varied meanings for people, but King Khan has gone on to be the hero onscreen that will make you fall in love with him irrevocably.

We have unearthed an old video wherein Shah Rukh Khan says he’s a good man to love. A reporter during an event is heard saying, “I am sure that 50 per cent of the women in the world have said this to you, but Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Shah Rukh, tum nhi samjhoge.”

King Khan then replied, “Oooh. But sach baat yeh hai ki me samajtha hu. Aisa me bolta nhi hu but me samajhta hu.” The reporter responded, “You are the first love of my life,” the superstar said, “And I should be the last one too. I am a good man to love. I’m decent, I’m kind, I’m gentle, I’m caring, I’m poetic, I’m loving…haath bhi khol leta hu, bandh bhi karleta hu, sab karleta hu.”

The reporter replied, “We can discuss that later,” Shah Rukh Khan then had a sassy reply to her, “And I am rich, and I’m famous and I am very s*xy, aur kya chahiye,” leaving everyone in splits. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s recent film Pathaan, released in January this year, broke several box office records. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles. Superstar Salman Khan had a special cameo appearance as Tiger in the movie.

