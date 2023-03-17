Michelle Yeoh created history by becoming the first woman of Asian descent to win an Oscar. She bagged the award for Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards for her movie, Everything Everywhere All At Once. The actress is a global phenomenon at the moment, and interestingly, she once expressed her desire to work in a Bollywood film. She wanted to collaborate with an Indian actor, who’s none other than Mr Perfectionist, aka Aamir Khan. Scroll ahead to know the deets.

Michelle played the role of Evelyn Quan Wang in the movie, Everything Everywhere All At Once. It’s a science fiction action comedy that revolves around the concept of parallel universes. The actress is an inspiration to all Asians and a massive fan of Aamir.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama in 2013 at the International Film Festival India (IFFI) in Goa, Michelle Yeoh said she admired Aamir Khan. She was familiar with his movies and liked his acting. She revealed that she and the Laal Singh Chaddha actor are brand ambassadors of the same NGO. The organisation works toward saving the environment, which both actors feel passionate about.

Michelle Yeoh said, “I have not worked with Aamir Khan, but we’re both ambassadors of the NGO called Live To Love, which is about saving the environment. I am a great fan of his work. I think he’s not just an incredible actor, but he’s a humanitarian, he’s funny, he’s smart, and I hope I have a chance to work with him very soon.”

When asked if she had seen 3 Idiots, Michelle said, “Of course, I don’t there’s anybody who hasn’t seen that. That was very charming, so smart and funny.” She also talked about the Indian entertainment industry and said Bollywood had great actors. The Tomorrow Never Dies actress added that western audiences had developed a taste for Indian movies but were yet to get comfortable with dance sequences in the films.

Apart from Aamir Khan, Michelle Yeoh liked Aishwarya Rai and called her a ‘fantastic actress’.

