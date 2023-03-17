The buzz around Shazam! Fury of the Gods is extremely high as Zachary Levi has returned to his teenage superhero role. Shazam 2 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited DC films ever since its first part came out in 2019. As the new instalment sees a bunch of new faces in DC, actress Rachel Zegler, among the newcomers, recently revealed the reason behind signing the film was to find a job.

Zegler made her acting debut by playing Maria Vasquez in the musical drama West Side Story. As the movie came out to be a hit, Zegler also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy of Musical.

While she found fame with the 2021 musical, Rachel Zegler recently revealed that she signed Shazam! Fury of the Gods just for the sake of working. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 21-year-old actress said she “needed a job” and added, “I’m being serious” when asked why she joined the DCEU.

Rachel Zegler further went on to recall her time during the pandemic when she was unable to find a job as it was before West Side Story was released. She said, “The reality was we were in the middle of the pandemic, and I was not working. I couldn’t get a job for the life of me because West Side Story hadn’t come out yet.” “It was really hard to book work for me, so I was really excited when this came in my inbox,” she added.

Zegler is playing the role of Athena, one of the three goddess daughters of the Titan Atlas in the Levi starrer. During the conversation, the actress also mentioned how she loved the first film and expressed her excitement for the same.

Apart from Zegler and Levi, Shazam 2 also stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton and more.

