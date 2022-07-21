BTS’ massive fan following across the globe is a testament to the fact that they have a huge role to play in the ongoing Korean wave in terms of tourism, goods, and entertainment. It is undeniable that several people, either due to Kpop or Kdramas, have been dreaming of visiting South Korea at least once or shifting there altogether. Now what if we tell you that Koreans are well versed with Bollywood just the way we love their movies? Here’s how BTS’ Jimin once proved this theory.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys have lately been quite active on social media ever since they made their Instagram debut early this year. They often interact with the fans through live sessions on V Live and apart from this, are often seen having short interactions through Weverse and Twitter. Just a few weeks back, the boys had announced that they will be focusing on their personal careers for a while and it has left their followers with a bittersweet feeling.

In the year 2020, BTS’ Jimin was talking to a few fans through a live session when he mentioned a bunch of movies that he recently watched. He stated that he watched the Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots and also mentioned the Emilia Clarke movie Me Before You in the same sentence. This triggered a huge celebration amongst Indian fans for very obvious reasons as being even acknowledged by one of the Tannies is a big deal for the fans.

The producer of the Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots also got to know about the mention and guess what, they decided to tweet to the BTS member in their own way. The news went so viral that Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films wrote a simple ‘Thank You’ to Jimin, which left the Indians even more elated.

