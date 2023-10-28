Kangana Ranaut’s film Tejas has failed to take off on its opening day. With earning Rs 1.25 crore on Day 1, the film continues to receive a lukewarm response and poor to mixed reviews from audiences and critics at the box office. Amid her film’s poor performance at the box office, the actress has released a new video on social media talking about the post-COVID impact on the Hindi Film Industry and how audiences reject 99% of the films.

A while back, the Queen actress dropped a video requesting fans to watch her film in the theatres. However, the clip has backfired her as netizens have reminded her of the time she had called for a boycott of Bollywood. Check it out!

In the video, Kangana Ranaut says, “Pichle din hamari film Tejas cinema gharo mein aayi hai. Aur jinhone ne bhi ye film dekhi hai bahut sarahana aur hume bahut aashirwad de rahe hain. Lekin doston COVID ke baad hamari Hindi film industry puri tarah se recover nahi ho paayi hai. 99% filmon ko audience chance bhi nahi de rahi hai. Main jaanti hoon iss aadhunik daur me har ek paas apna mobile phone hai aur ghar mein TV hai. Lekin theatre hamari civilization ka ek bahut ahem hissa hai bahut shuru se hai.”

Further adding, “Hindi film industry mein khaaskar multiplex audiences say main ye request karti hoon ki agar aapne phele Uri, Mary Kom aisi filmon ka anand uthaya hai toh aapko Tejas bhi bahut pasand aayegi. Jai Hind.”

Even before covid theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically post covid it has become seriously rapid.

Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing.

Requesting people to watch films in theatres… pic.twitter.com/Mty9BTcpkD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 28, 2023

Soon after the video went viral, netizens trolled the actress and asked her not to blame the public.

Commenting on the same, a user wrote, “Don’t blame Public, public is going to watch good movies. They have shown their love to Gadar, Pathaan, Jawan etc. If public is not watching some movie, it simply means that movie is boring, monotonous and full of propaganda.”

While another said, “Boycott Bollywood backfired you…” A third netizens wrote, “Whatever goes around comes around.”

While fourth one said, “Barbad ho gayi tu to patriotism ke chakkar me,”

A fifth netizen said, “Theatres are surviving. Movies like yours makes it worse.” While sixth user commented, “If you show propaganda instead of a film, who will watch the film? If the story is good then people will come to see #Jawan #Pathaan on their own, there will be no need to invite them forcefully. And I heard that you have staked everything on the film Emergency, imagine what you will do if this film flops like Tejas? Oh good, good Modi ji, Lok Sabha ticket is confirmed.”

Check out a few more reactions below:

Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar2, Drishyam2, Rocky rani, Bhool bulaiya2, Gangubai, Brahmastra, OMG2, Zara hatke zara bachke, Dream Girl2, TJMM, Sooryavanshi, Satyaprem ki katha All these movies became success post-covid so audience is coming to theatres they just dont wanna watch ur films — ح (@hmmbly) October 28, 2023

SRK just crossed 3.5 crore footfalls twice with Pathaan & Jawan. Other movies are working as well. Even Vikrant Massey's movie released on the same day is working more than yours & seeing growth. And you didn't remember all of these while doing negativity against Bollywood? — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) October 28, 2023

Surely, the public shall watch good movies. Pathan is a recent example. After the massive debacle of your movie Dhaakad last year, Tejas is your 11 th FLOP in a row. You need to concentrate more on BJP than Bollywood and get more invitations as Chief Guest for sanghi functions.… — Diptangshu Chaudhury (@ColDiptangshu) October 28, 2023

#KanganaRanaut :- A flop actress who has no original fan base of her own. All her supporters are BJP Bhakts who takes her side just because she's bootlicker of BJP. They support her online for some money (₹2 labours of BJP) but when it comes to watching her movies they show… — Abhay 👔 (@Xavviieerrrrrr) October 28, 2023

Well, what are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s latest video? Do let us know

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Anushka Sharma Categorically Refused Dating Ranveer Singh & Said “For Me, Relationship Can’t Be Frivolous” – No Wonder, How Virat Kohli Is A Changed Man!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News