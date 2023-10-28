Amid Tejas Poor Reviews, Kangana Ranaut Says “99% Filmon Ko Audience Chance Nahi De Rahi,” As She Asks People To Watch Her Film
Kangana Ranaut’s film Tejas has failed to take off on its opening day. With earning Rs 1.25 crore on Day 1, the film continues to receive a lukewarm response and poor to mixed reviews from audiences and critics at the box office. Amid her film’s poor performance at the box office, the actress has released a new video on social media talking about the post-COVID impact on the Hindi Film Industry and how audiences reject 99% of the films.

A while back, the Queen actress dropped a video requesting fans to watch her film in the theatres. However, the clip has backfired her as netizens have reminded her of the time she had called for a boycott of Bollywood. Check it out!

In the video, Kangana Ranaut says, “Pichle din hamari film Tejas cinema gharo mein aayi hai. Aur jinhone ne bhi ye film dekhi hai bahut sarahana aur hume bahut aashirwad de rahe hain. Lekin doston COVID ke baad hamari Hindi film industry puri tarah se recover nahi ho paayi hai. 99% filmon ko audience chance bhi nahi de rahi hai. Main jaanti hoon iss aadhunik daur me har ek paas apna mobile phone hai aur ghar mein TV hai. Lekin theatre hamari civilization ka ek bahut ahem hissa hai bahut shuru se hai.”

Further adding, “Hindi film industry mein khaaskar multiplex audiences say main ye request karti hoon ki agar aapne phele Uri, Mary Kom aisi filmon ka anand uthaya hai toh aapko Tejas bhi bahut pasand aayegi. Jai Hind.”

Soon after the video went viral, netizens trolled the actress and asked her not to blame the public.

Commenting on the same, a user wrote, “Don’t blame Public, public is going to watch good movies. They have shown their love to Gadar, Pathaan, Jawan etc. If public is not watching some movie, it simply means that movie is boring, monotonous and full of propaganda.”

While another said, “Boycott Bollywood backfired you…” A third netizens wrote, “Whatever goes around comes around.”

While fourth one said, “Barbad ho gayi tu to patriotism ke chakkar me,”

A fifth netizen said, “Theatres are surviving. Movies like yours makes it worse.” While sixth user commented, “If you show propaganda instead of a film, who will watch the film? If the story is good then people will come to see #Jawan #Pathaan on their own, there will be no need to invite them forcefully. And I heard that you have staked everything on the film Emergency, imagine what you will do if this film flops like Tejas? Oh good, good Modi ji, Lok Sabha ticket is confirmed.”

Check out a few more reactions below:

Well, what are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s latest video? Do let us know

