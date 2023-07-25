Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly one of the finest actors working in the industry and is known for her unique acting style. Apart from her acting, she is known for her outspoken nature and bold comments. While her professional life has seen great success, her personal life has been a rollercoaster ride, with multiple heartbreaks and failed relationships. And we got hold of an old video in which we can see her candidly talking about her failed relationships and a broken hear.

With successful films like Queen, Thalaivii, Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, and Gangster: A Love Story, she has garnered immense popularity and praise. However, in recent years, the actress is much better known for her controversial comments than for acting. Recently, an old video of Kangana discussing her love life went viral on Instagram, shedding light on her romantic journey.

In the throwback video, Kangana Ranaut candidly reveals that she has always been the one getting dumped in all her past relationships. She humorously adds that she has never had the opportunity to be the one doing the dumping. Furthermore, the actress shares that after she moves on from a relationship, her ex-boyfriends often come back to her, but she never takes them back as she has already moved on to someone else.

“I have to admit that every time I have been dumped. I have never got the opportunity or the privilege of dumping someone. There has not been a single relationship from the age of 16 to 31, where I could dump someone. So everyone leaves me and they come back too. But I never take them back because by the time I am moved to another loser,” Kangana Ranaut humorously reveals in the video.

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, netizens flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions to Kangana’s revelations about her love life. One user commented, “Why is she glorifying having numerous relationships.” Another person wrote, “That’s a sign you need help Kangana.” Another social media user commented, “How to tell people you are crazy without telling them you are crazy.”

“This was good, but time to self reflect why are you getting dumped, ” said another one. Menahwile, another person commented, ” Really Takes Guts To Accept Rejection.”

This is not the first time the Queen actress has spoken her heart out. The viral video showcasing her talking about always being the one who gets dumped gives a glimpse into her past romantic experiences.

Let us know what you think about Kangana Ranaut

