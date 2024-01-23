Euphoria Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot & More

Euphoria remains the fourth most-watched HBO series after Game Of Thrones, The Last Of Us, and House Of The Dragon. The first two seasons were a rage amongst the teens, and viewers are highly anticipating the Season 3 of Zendaya led show. From cast and release date to production details, below are all the details you need!

This season may witness a few additions, given some of our favorite characters have bid goodbye to the teen drama series. Angus Cloud passed away in July 2023 after multiple drug overdoses. Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat, also announced her exit in August 2022.

While Season 1 left fans on a cliffhanger, unfortunately, fans had to wait longer than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were expectations that Euphoria Season 3 would at least arrive on time, but that did not happen either!

Euphoria Season 3 confirmed by HBO!

In February 2022, HBO renewed Euphoria for Season 3. Well, this wasn’t the only happy news. CEO Casey Bloys teased fans as he claimed the upcoming season might not be the finale. Zendaya led series could go beyond four seasons, and fans couldn’t keep calm!

Euphoria Season 3 Release Date & Production Delays!

Production for Season 3 was initially planned to begin in February 2023. But Maude Apatow, in an interview, later revealed that the team was planning to go on floors in the second half of 2023. Unfortunately, that couldn’t happen either due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

In addition, Kevin Turen, the founder of Little Lamb Productions (along with Sam and Ashley Levinson), which produced Euphoria, passed away in 2023. There have also been rumors that the creators are simultaneously finding it challenging to lock dates for Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and other cast members. The series first aired in 2019, and they’re all big names now, bombarded with work! All of the above factors have resulted in postponement.

HBO’s Euphoria Season 3 is expected to be released sometime in 2025, and fans surely won’t have to wait longer than that!

Euphoria Season 3 Cast

Zendaya is confirmed to return to her leading role as Rue. Along with her, Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Hunter Schafer (Jules), Maude Apatow (Lexi), Storm Reid (Gia), Nika King (Leslie), Austin Abrams (Ethan), Colman Domingo (Ali) will also be reprising their characters.

Jacob Elordi is also expected to step into Nate Jacobs’ shoes again but recently confused fans with his statement on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. He said, “I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something. I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?”

Dominic Fike, who portrays Elliot, shared that he is not in contact with the team but hopes to return to the series for the upcoming season.

The future of Chloe Cherry (Faye) also remains uncertain.

Euphoria Season 3: Plot

After the thrilling climax in Season 2, there are a lot of questions in our minds. Starting with whether Cassie and Maddy are able to revive their friendship. If one recalls, they got into a huge fight at Lexi’s play at school. On the other hand, Nate calls the Police and informs them about the footage of his father’s s**ual relationships.

We also witnessed Javon Walton, aka Ashtray (younger brother of Fezco), meet his untimely demise after shooting the Police. But is he really dead? Even the actor teased fans with the possibility of his return.

Just like the first two seasons, Euphoria Season 3 will narrate the tale of a group of teens as they navigate love and friendships. One can expect a lot of drug addiction, s*x, and n**ity, but beyond that? We’re surely in for a surprise!

Euphoria Season 3: Number of Episodes

The first season had eight episodes. So did the second, with two specials – Rue’s Trouble Don’t Last Always and Jules’ F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob.

So it is likely that Euphoria Season 3 will also have a total of 8 episodes. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

Euphoria Season 3 Trailer

HBO has not released any trailer for Euphoria Season 3 yet. However, the team did announce the renewal of a new season on Instagram via a video post. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by euphoria (@euphoria)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Euphoria Season 3.

Must Read: Euphoria Season 3: Angus Cloud, ‘Kat’ Barbie Ferreira To Unsure Jacob Elordi & Dominic Fike – Actors Unlikely To Return To Zendaya’s HBO Series!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News