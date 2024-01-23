Selena Gomez has struggled with health issues over the years. She was diagnosed with Lupus between 2012-2014, which caused anxiety, depression, and panic attacks. Things did not get better after the kidney transplant, as she faced weight issues due to water retention in her body. The Only Murders In The Building actress has finally realized her drastic transformation but is oozing out body positivity goals. Scroll below for all the details!

Time and again, Sel is trolled for gaining weight. She has previously broken her silence and blamed the Lupus medications for it. The Single Soon singer mentioned that she tends to hold a lot of water weight when she’s on medicines, which causes swelling. But it’s fortunate that social media gets toxic sometimes, while celebrities deserve the utmost kindness for keeping up with their professional and personal lives.

Selena Gomez flaunts before & after pictures of her weight gain!

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram stories, and a huge realization hit her. She shared an old picture from 2014, where she flaunted her slim figure in a zebra-printed skimpy bikini. The text on the picture read, “Today, I realized I will never look like this again.”

She compared her before look to pictures from her 2023 birthday getaway. Yes, we’re talking about the pictures from the yacht that made a lot of noise over their weight gain. Selena Gomez was seen in a black and white bikini, enjoying the time of her life with BFFs Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham.

“I’m not perfect, but I’m proud to be who I am… sometimes I forget it’s okay to be me,” read the caption.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Well, Selena is the ultimate boss babe, shelling out body positivity goals as reminders, and we love it!

Selena Gomez’s upcoming projects!

On the professional front, Selena Gomez announced the reboot of Wizards Of Waverly Place, Wizards Pilot. She is reuniting with her on-screen brother, David Henrie, and they’re both executive producers on the Disney show.

While Selena will be in a guest appearance, David Henrie will be leading the sequel.

She has been more active at award shows. Gomez attended the Golden Globes 2024 with her best friend, Taylor Swift, and also shared a picture from hot & heavy session with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. The actress also brought her lover to the Emmys.

Selena Gomez will also be portraying Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic. She shared her love for acting earlier this month and hinted at retirement from her music career after the upcoming album.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Selena Gomez Wants 2-3 Kids, Benny Blanco Has Already Started Calling Her His “Wife” – Engagement, Wedding Plans & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News