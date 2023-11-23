Selena Gomez was in a long-term relationship with Justin Bieber. Their romance began somewhere around 2011 and ended in 2018. They were on and off, and both dated other people, including Hailey Baldwin and The Weeknd, among others, during the ‘breaks.’ But is Single Soon about JB?

In August 2023, Selena released a fun single track, Single Soon. The song was all about moving on and having fun in relationships without worrying about commitment. It was an instant hit, finding its place on the Billboard Hot 100 along with being among the Top 20 in Bulgaria, Canada, Ireland, Latvia, Norway, Paraguay, and Poland.

Is Selena Gomez’s Single Soon about Justin Bieber?

A viral interview with 104.3 MYfm has now resurfaced on the internet, where Selena Gomez revealed that Single Soon was supposed to be a part of the album Rare. Yes, along with the other tracks that addressed her relationship with Justin Bieber.

She shared, “For six years, I have been holding on to it (Single Soon). The reason why I didn’t release it in the era of Rare is because it just didn’t really fit where I was. I don’t know… this is such a fun song. It, just to me, it wasn’t in the era of you know, Lose You To Love Me and all these pivotal moments in my life. We brought it back as an idea; we reproduced it. It sounded like ear candy, and I was like, I just want this out.”

Netizens are convinced that some of the lyrics were in sync with her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber. A part of the song went, “I know I’m a little high maintenance, but I’m worth a try // Might not give a reason why (oh well) // We both had a lot of fun // Time to find another one.” And doesn’t it remind you of the time when Sel moved on with The Weeknd?

A fan in the comment section also claimed that Selena wrote Single Soon when she learned about JB’s engagement with Hailey Baldwin. However, there remains no confirmation of the same.

What is Selena Gomez upto these days?

On the professional front, Selena Gomez has been working on her new album. The Only Murder In The Building star also has been very indulged in her makeup brand, Rare Beauty. Her cooking series, Selena + Chef is also coming for a Holiday Special on November 30 on Food Network.

Personally, she has been living her best life with best friends Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham, and sister Gracie. Sel was also recently spotted alongside Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, and Sophie Turner as they stepped out for a girls’ night out.

