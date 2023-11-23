Matthew Perry left a void in our hearts with his tragic passing on 28th October 2023. He was found dead in the jacuzzi of his LA home. His funeral took place almost a week later and was attended by Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Courteney Cox. Sources say that the Friends co-stars are now closer than ever while grieving the loss of their loved one. Scroll below for all the details!

Shortly after Matthew’s death, the Friends cast issued a joint statement remembering their ‘family’ member. They took time to come to terms with the unfortunate happening and shared their individual memories on Instagram a few days ago.

But how are Friends co-stars doing since Matthew Perry’s death? A source close to Life & Style has revealed, “His death has left a huge hole in the hearts of his former cast members. They’re processing it in different ways and sharing when they’re ready. If there is any good news, it’s that the cast is even closer than ever before.”

On 14th November, we witnessed Matt Le Blanc recall the ‘favorite times of his life’ with Matthew Perry. Shortly after, Lisa Kudrow thanked the late actor for making her laugh so hard that tears poured down her face every day. David Schwimmer praised his ‘comic timing and delivery.’ Courteney Cox, on the other hand, recalled a hilarious moment when Chandler Bing whispered something funny into her ears amid Friends shooting.

Jennifer Aniston, who played the role of Rachel Green in Friends, was the last one to share her tribute. She spoke about the ‘chosen family’ that her Friends co-stars are and recalled moments when she laughed and cried and laughed again because of Matthew Perry.

Matthew struggled with alcohol and drug addiction throughout his life. At the age of 49, he had to spend nearly five months at the hospital after suffering a gastrointestinal perforation and his colon burst due to excessive use of opioid drugs. He used colostomy bags for as long as nine months and was warned that he would have to use them for a lifetime if he didn’t control his addiction. The incident even sent him into a coma for two weeks.

But he was working on himself. Matthew Perry was embracing his sober life and was excited about giving another chance to love after her split from Molly Hurwitz. He wanted to become a husband and a father, but as they say, destiny had its own plans.

