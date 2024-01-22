Amber Heard moved on with Elon Musk after her ugly divorce with Johnny Depp. She accused her ex-husband of domestic violence, and reportedly, the Tesla creator was with her throughout her tough journey. They began dating around 2017, although allegations claim the Aquaman 2 star was already in an extramarital affair with him. Scroll below for an interesting trivia!

A few years ago, intimate pictures of Amber and Elon from Johnny’s penthouse went viral and confirmed the extramarital affair rumors. Heard, however, maintained in court that she wasn’t in touch with the SpaceX CEO until 2016. She also rubbished the accusations and called Depp “illogically jealous.”

Amber Heard began dating Elon Musk in 2017?

In April 2017, Amber Heard made her relationship with Elon Musk official on Instagram. She shared a picture of him sporting a lipstick mark while she sat behind him and rested her shoulders on his arm. Shortly after, a source claimed the Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom actress played it hard to woo her partner.

A report by People in 2016 claimed, “They have known each other for a while. They were friends at first, but Elon was always very fascinated by Amber. When the time was right, and they were both single last year, he started pursuing her romantically. She was playing hard to get for a while, which made him even more interested.”

The report also claimed that Amber Heard is a great “listener,” which makes Elon Musk happy. He loves to share insight into his upcoming and ongoing projects, which he is very passionate about.

Elon Musk & Amber Heard split

While fans thought they were very serious about each other and might eventually get married, that did not happen. In August 2017, Elon Musk ended their long-distance relationship. He also confirmed the same on Instagram, adding that he’s still very close with Amber Heard and they love each other!

Who are Elon Musk and Amber Heard dating now?

After her high-profile battle with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard settled the defamation suit for $1 million. She moved to Spain to live a peaceful life with her girlfriend, Bianca Butti, and her adopted daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard.

On the other hand, Elon Musk was in an on-and-off relationship with Canadian singer Grimes. They’re blessed with three children. In October 2023, she sued the X owner of parental rights and custody of their eldest son.

