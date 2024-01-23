The Jurassic World 4 movie gets an exciting update as the original screenwriter of Jurassic Park and its sequel has come on board to pen the anticipated movie. David Koepp is the man of the hour here. The original film by Steven Speilberg, Jurassic Park, started it all and led the fans to escape into the world of dinosaurs. People of all ages enjoy these movies, and the commercial success of the Jurassic World trilogy proves that.

The Jurassic Park franchise had three movies, and Jurassic World too. The 1993 movie had Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum as significant characters who returned in the 2022 film World Dominion. Chris Pratt led the new Jurassic World movies, and they might not be returning for the upcoming new film. Keep scrolling to know.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jurassic World 4 is being developed at Universal, with the OG screenwriter David Koepp making good progress on the upcoming film’s script. As per the report, it will mark the journey of a ‘new Jurassic era’ with a completely new storyline. The franchise was rebooted in 2015 with the Jurassic World movie and reached a conclusive point. It bridged the gap between the original trilogy and the rebooted version by bringing in old actors – Sam, Laura, and Jeff.

The third film in the Jurassic World franchise showed the dinosaurs living alongside humans worldwide. Jurassic World 4 is expected to pick up from where the third film ended, but nothing about the story has been revealed yet.

The Universals Studios plans to bring Jurassic World 4 out in the theatres in 2025 even though it has yet to find a director. Franck Marshall and Patrick Crowley will produce the film, and Steven Spielberg will be on board as an executive producer via Amblin Entertainment.

According to reports, the six movies across Jurassic Park and Jurassic World film series have made over $5 billion worldwide.

The Jurassic World movies with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the lead are available on Netflix.

