Euphoria, star Barbie Ferreira, is once again in the news for her insane physical transformation. It is attracting a lot of attention and criticism on social media. However, there are also well-wishers who are praising the actress for her hard work. Either way, it is one hell of a transformation. Scroll below for the netizens’ reactions and to look at her latest picture that made the headlines.

For the unversed, Barbie is best known for playing Kat Hernandez in the award-winning HBO series Euphoria. It features Zendaya in the lead role. The series so far has two seasons, and a third one is being developed. However, Barbie’s character will reportedly not return for the third season as she did not want to continue being the fat best friend on the show. There were reports of her having a feud with the show’s creator, Sam Levinson.

An X handle, Kira, shared a side-by-side collage of Barbie Ferreira’s before-the-transformation and after-the-transformation pictures. In the post, Barbie is wearing a beautiful nude-colored dress from her cubby girl era. She looks equally gorgeous in the picture after the transformation.

Meanwhile, the other picture is a mirror selfie where Barbie Ferreira is sporting a black full-sleeve tee, flaunting her new self. The comment section was filled with mixed reactions, while some are genuinely happy about the transformation, some could not stop themselves from suspecting of ozempic.

One of the users wrote, “Ozempic got a choke hold on the entire industry.”

A fan wrote, “thats crazy impressive, proud of her, i love seeing crazy transformations like this.”

Followed by one saying, “I feel like all celebrities use ozempic.”

Another quipped, “Why is everyone on Ozempic lately?”

“More power to her for the transformation,” wrote an admirer.

Followed by one saying, “How quickly did she lose the weight? Ozempic or gastric bypass surgery?”

One of the users said, “That exactly why I hate celebrities, the internet make her think she was not pretty but she actually was.”

“People are accusing her of taking Ozempic,” said a netizen.

Another well-wisher stated, “Now this is what you call a transformation.”

And, “thats crazy impressive, proud of her, i love seeing crazy transformations like this.”

Check out the post and some of her other pictures here:

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira is trending after this insane transformation👀 pic.twitter.com/BKMhYT1pXk — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) November 26, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by barbie ferreira (@barbieferreira)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by barbie ferreira (@barbieferreira)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by barbie ferreira (@barbieferreira)

On the professional front, Barbie Ferriera will appear in the upcoming horror film Faces of Death, which also stars Dacre Montgomery.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: “Meghan Markle Really Destroyed Prince Harry”: Netizens React To The Royal Couple’s “Professional Differences” & Alleged Divorce Rumors!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News