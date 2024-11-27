Brad Pitt’s love life? It is always prime tabloid material. But this new romance? It’s got the internet doing double takes for all the right—and occasionally eerie—reasons. Word on the street is Brad’s been quietly seeing 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski, and the whispers are loud and clear: she low-key looks like his ex, Angelina Jolie. Yeah, you read that right.

Now, let’s be honest—when it comes to Brad, any woman he dates will get the Jolie comparison treatment. Brad and Angelina were the couple for a solid chunk of Hollywood history. So when photos of Brad and Nicole popping up at Le Bourget airport in Paris hit the net, the buzz was instant. They were masked, laid-back, and casually flying off to the South of France, living their best lives. But here’s the kicker—aside from the chill vibes, people couldn’t help but wonder: doesn’t she look a bit like Angelina? It’s uncanny.

But back to Nicole—who, regardless of any Jolie comparisons, is making waves on her own. Poturalski (known as Nico May in the modeling world) has had quite a career. Fluent in five languages, the Polish model has graced the covers of Harper’s Bazaar Germany and Elle Germany. She is also a mom to a son, Emil, and founded an organization that helps protect sharks. Yeah, talk about being a boss.

Brad Pitt’s love life has been a hot topic for years. Do you remember his friend’s days with Jennifer Aniston? Or that whole Angelina Jolie saga? But since the split with Angie, he’s kept things pretty chill on the romance front. Until now, that is. According to Us Weekly, Brad’s back in the game, quietly dating 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski. And here’s the kicker: She’s got severe Angelina vibes. Yeah, the internet’s freaking out over the resemblance. I guess Brad’s got a type, or maybe it’s just a thing for models who look like his ex.

So here’s the scoop: Brad and Nicole were spotted hopping onto a private jet bound for the South of France, where Brad just so happens to own the stunning Château Miraval—a $67 million gem he and Angelina snagged back in 2011. Oh, and they make their rosé there. Yep, rosé all day, baby. Sources are confirming that Brad, 56, and Nicole, 27, are officially a thing, but don’t expect any wild PDA. They’re keeping it cool—arriving separately at the Paris airport and sneaking into a chauffeured ride like it’s just another Tuesday. Just two people are living their best life, doing it Brad-style.

Meanwhile, Brad and Angelina? They’re in a much better place these days, co-parenting their six kids with some help from “a lot of family therapy.” While Brad’s moving forward with Nicole, he’s found peace with his past. Jolie’s been open about her decision to separate, focusing on her kids’ well-being and their “truth.” So, while this new romance is grabbing attention, it’s clear that Brad’s leaving the past behind with his château, rosé, and all.

