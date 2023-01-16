



German model Nicole Poturalski grabbed all the attention three years ago over her alleged romance with Hollywood actor Brad Pitt. Now she has once again made headlines for her recent Instagram pics which are now going viral on social media. Scroll down to know more.

The German model is quite active on Instagram and often shares pictures from her holidays and sultry pics from her photoshoots. Now she has put her full booty on display in a steamy beach snap over the weekend.

Nicole Poturalski took to the photo-sharing website and shared a revealing snap that was focused on her rear end. Even though her face is cropped out of the shot as the camera focuses on her toned tummy and the curve of her sunned buns as she got down on all fours in the sand.

Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur)

Brad Pitt‘s ex-girlfriend shared the picture with a caption that simply read, two “🌎🚀” emojis. Soon after she shared the pic, fans quickly returned them with fire and heart-eye emojis.

A user wrote, “WOW! The beauty of this picture makes me speechless!,” while another fan commented. “Dyinggg.” A third user wrote, “Heaven on earth.”

Nicole Poturalski speaks five different languages and fans from all over the world weighed in on her sultry snap. One fan wrote, “ich kann jetzt gar nicht den Horizont sehen” which roughly translates to “I can’t even see the horizon now.” Another follower called her a “mermaid” while even more fans praised her “beautiful body.”

In another Instagram post shared earlier in the week, the popular fashion model shared a photo of her walking barefoot along a dirt road in the jungle. She is wearing a long-sleeve white crop top that shows off the definition in her toned abs and a black thong bikini bottom that compliments the sun-kissed tan on her lean legs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur)

