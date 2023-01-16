It is that time of the year when our favourite celebrities put on their best clothes as they attend award functions. A few days back, only the 80th golden Globes were held, and now on Monday, the 28th Critics Choice Awards took place. The red carpet dazzled with more stars than there were in the sky!

Most of the amazing actors of tinsel town gathered together, and we didn’t know who to look at! They all looked so stunning, be it Andrew Garfield or the Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. They all turned heads as they brought in their A-game in fashion. Let’s look at five of the best-dressed celebs!

Andrew Garfield

First up on the list is all of our favourites, Andrew Garfield, who was at the ceremony as his show ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’ got nominated. He chose to wear a monochromatic beige suit with a pair of ivory-coloured shoes, looking quite dapper and s*xy with that well-groomed stubble he sported.

Anya Taylor Joy

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy, fashioned a top knot bum as she wore a nude Dior Haute Couture sheer tea-length gown with strass embellishment for the event. She accessorised herself with Tiffany’s jewels. Taylor completed her look with a pair of shiny heels.

Austin Butler

The Elvis star Austin Butler went for a classic ensemble of a jacket paired with matching straight-leg pants. Inside the jacket, he wore a button-up shirt. The entire outfit was black in colour. He accessorised his monochromatic look with a pocket gem, a chain necklace, a bracelet on the wrist and a pair of rings. Last but not least, he nailed the look with a pair of pointed-toe boots.

Sadie Sink

The Stranger Things star Sadie Sink got nominated for her role in the movie The Whale in the category of Best Young Actor/Actress. The young actress chose to wear a black Chanel dress for the event, which had a cut-out detail around the midsection. She kept the accessories to a minimum, wearing just a ring on her hand as she paired her entire look with a pair of black heels.

Lily James

English actress Lily James who is known for portraying the role of Cinderella, looked no less than a princess on the red carpet. Lily wore a see-through dress by Oscar de la Renta for the Critics Choice Award Function. It had a full skirt and black bow in a transparent tulle fabric. She had her hair tied in a bun with side-swept bangs. For accessories, she chose diamonds, as she wore a choker, stud earrings and a couple of rings on her fingers.

Well, these are a few of the celebrities who rocked the red carpet at the 28th Critics Choice Awards this year. Who, according to you, nailed their look? Let us know in the comment section!

