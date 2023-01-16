The 2023 Critics Choice Awards were held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles yesterday, January 15 and it was a starry night. While almost all present wowed us with their looks, one actress who left us spellbound with her vintage look was Mean Girls, Les Misérables, Mank and The Dropout actress Amanda Seyfried.

While Amanda slayed in a metallic golden gown, the actress also had her gown rip apart before she headed back to her car to go home. Read on to know about her look and the wardrobe malfunction she faced in the vintage couture ensemble.

To the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards, Amanda Seyfried opted for a stunning, off-the-shoulder and one-of-a-kind golden gown from the French fashion house Dior. The actress made her red carpet appearance in q vintage gold 2020 Dior Haute Couture and looked a million bucks as the metallic design glistened in photographs.

However, the gown was coming apart and ripping while Amanda Seyfried rocked it the entire evening. The actress struggled with the falling dress as it was made from a single piece of twisted, fringed lamé chiffon. As per the actress, the cut and style of the dress made it prone to a wardrobe malfunction. Check out her look here:

While talking with Access Hollywood on the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet, Amanda Seyfried joked saying “I’m just going to take off my dress,” just as one sleeve of her vintage Dior began slipping down her arm. However, Amanda added “Honestly it’s old, it’s beautiful!” as the dress actually began ripping off of her. She was then seen wearing a black jacket after picking up the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for The Dropout.

What do you think of Amanda Seyfried’s look and the way she handled the wardrobe malfunction? Let us know in the comments.

