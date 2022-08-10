Amanda Seyfried Opens Up On Pressure Of Shooting N*de Scenes At The Age Of 19: "I Wanted To Keep My Job..."

Actress-singer Amanda Seyfried has opened up on the pressure she felt over shooting n*de scenes at a young age.

Seyfried wishes there were intimacy coordinators back when she started as she remembers being put in uncomfortable situations, reports ‘Deadline’.

“Being 19, walking around without my underwear on, like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?,” Amanda Seyfried said in an interview with ‘Porter’.

Amanda Seyfried added, “Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.”

Seyfried started her career with soaps like ‘As the World Turns’ and ‘All My Children’. She would also have a pivotal role in the season-long mystery on ‘Veronica Mars’ where she played the role of Lilly Kane right before starring in ‘Mean Girls.’

According to ‘Deadline’, it was in this last movie that Amanda Seyfried previously revealed she felt “grossed out” by boys coming up to her asking her for a weather forecast as her character could predict rain using her br*asts.

“I was like 18 years old. It was just gross,” she told ‘Marie Claire’ magazine earlier.

Amanda Seyfried’s comments come after ‘Game of Thrones‘ actor Sean Bean said he was not a fan of intimacy coordinators as they “spoil the spontaneity” of the scenes.

“I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise,” he told ‘The Times of London’.

“It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things.”

‘Deadline’ further states that Bean’s comments sparked disapproval from ‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler who said that “spontaneity in intimate scenes can be unsafe”.

