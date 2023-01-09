Stranger Things star Sadie Sink who played Max Mayfield might join its costar David Harbour in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. The star is in talks to join for a big role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5 as Songbird. While the 2024’s Thunderbolts is one of the most anticipated projects of the MCU, many new cast members are joining in the team.

In the Marvel comics, Songbird has been the second-in-command of the Thunderbolts team. Also known as Screaming Mimi, Sadie Sink was a member of the Avengers, and a former member of the Masters of Evil, and the Mighty Avengers. With her distinctive hairstyle, sporting long white locks with red or pink streaks going through the length of her hair, Songbird has sheer force in her voice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report comes from a Reddit moderator team, a rumor from their trusted source claims that Marvel Studios wants to take the Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. If she joins the franchise and the rumors turn out to be true, she would be joining the list of David Harbour and Shawn Levy, who have joined the MCU from Stranger Things.

So far, very few details about MCU’s new antihero team-up in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie have been revealed. The synopsis of the movie says, “A group of antiheroes goes on missions for the government” and other details are still under wraps.

However as the movie is still early in development, the announced team consists of Yelena Belova played by Florence Pugh, the Winter Soldier played by Sebastian Stan, U.S. Agent played by Wyatt Russell, and many other characters from the MCU. With this amazing cast, it would be nice to see Stranger Things Star Sadie Sink meeting David Harbour as Red Guardian / Alexei Shostakov in Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts movie.

Thunderbolts is scheduled to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Must Read: Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Is The Top TV Character Of 2022 By Beating Stranger Things’ Eleven & Others

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News