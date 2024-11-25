Jennifer Garner’s rise to fame is packed with twists, turns, and a few heartfelt regrets—including her first marriage to Felicity star Scott Foley. Garner, who has since charmed the world as an actress and doting mom, candidly admitted that tying the knot in her 20s might’ve been a misstep. She once shared, “I wish I’d known to wait for marriage until I was 30 or over.”

Rewind to 1998: Jennifer Garner met Scott Foley on Felicity. Sparks flew, leading to marriage in 2000. Garner’s career skyrocketed with Alias, courtesy of J.J. Abrams, but Hollywood’s fast lane soon tested their picture-perfect love story.

By 2003, they announced their split, with Garner skipping the Oscars alongside Foley. She later reflected, “We were the victims of Hollywood… If we lived where I was brought up [West Virginia], we would probably still be together.”

Foley echoed her sentiment, shutting down rumors of infidelity. “Jennifer became a huge star, and she deserved everything she got. Nobody else was involved… People get divorced, you know?”

Though the breakup was amicable, Garner described divorce as a crushing experience. “I thought the divorce statistics would never apply to me. I was beyond heartbroken when they did.” She admitted they “didn’t have a shot” as a young couple navigating fame.

Post-split, Garner found love on the Alias set with co-star Michael Vartan and later with Daredevil co-star Ben Affleck, whom she married in 2005. The two had three children before separating in 2015. Meanwhile, Foley found stability with Grey’s Anatomy alum Marika Domińczyk, marrying her in 2007 and welcoming three kids.

Both stars moved on professionally, too. Garner transitioned back to TV with Camping on HBO, while Foley landed a breakout role in Scandal after hopping between series like The Unit and Grey’s Anatomy.

In hindsight, Garner’s regret seems more about timing than the man. She’s consistently praised Foley, calling him “a perfect guy.” She said, “We were full-on grown-ups, but looking back, I’m aware we did not know what hit us.”

Two rising stars, one Hollywood whirlwind—Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley’s marriage proved love under the spotlight isn’t always script-perfect.

