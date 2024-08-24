Ben Affleck One Said Divorcing Jennifer Garner Was "The Biggest Regret Of My Life" & Thanked Robert Downey Jr For Support When Trying To Get Sober

Ben Affleck once revealed divorcing ex-wife Jennifer Garner was the biggest regret of his life. The actor, who struggled with alcohol addiction, opened up about the overwhelming shame he felt after separating from Garner.

Lately, actor Ben Affleck has been put through the media wringer as every minute of his divorce from Jennifer Lopez plays out in the public domain. After months of speculations of a separation spearheaded by gossip rags, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for her split.

As we all know, this isn’t Affleck’s first divorce. Ben Affleck was previously married to Elektra star Jennifer Garner for ten years before they separated in 2015. Garner and Affleck married in 2005 and filed for divorce in 2017, two years after announcing their separation.

While Affleck has yet to address his separation from Jennifer Lopez after two years of marriage, he did open up about his painful split with Garner. In a 2020 New York Times article, Ben Affleck said that his biggest regret of his life was his divorce from Jennifer Garner.

Affleck, who revealed alcoholism had adverse effects on his marriage, said he was still battling the guilt over his divorce but had moved past the shame. “The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” BenAffleck said. “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing,” He added.

Affleck said he began drinking more after the cracks in his marriage began to show, which only worsened their relationship. He said, “I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems.”

According to CBS, Ben Affleck had gone to rehab three times in 2001, 2017 and 2018. In the Times interview, Affleck said Bradley Cooper and Robert Downey Jr. were incredibly supportive while he was trying to get sober.

Must Read: Bennifer Fiasco Continues As Jennifer Lopez Wants To Change Her Last Name Amid Divorce With Ben Affleck

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News