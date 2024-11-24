Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, continues to endure grueling pain as more details about the late singer’s death come to light.

On Friday, horrifying images from CCTV footage of the late One Direction member surfaced online. The pictures showed Payne being escorted through the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. The image was capture just moments before he met his tragic fate on October 16, as per a timestamp on the footage.

The 31-year-old was reportedly “convulsing” in the lobby the hour before his death for being under the influence of drugs.

Imágenes filtradas recientemente del caso de Liam Payne confirmando que si se había desmayado en el lobby del hotel Casa Sur pic.twitter.com/Dtqdh3QCW4 — solo una chica (@strwbrgirl10) November 23, 2024

Kate Cassidy Is Devastated After Liam Payne’s Death

“He could have been saved, he could have been helped,” a close friend of the 25-year-old said. “It’s devastating — and infuriating.” The pal added, “Whenever it seems it can’t get more painful for Kate, it gets even more painful.”

The pic of Payne’s final moments shows two men passing by while three men—two in suits and one casually dressed with a backpack—carrying the One Direction star. According to the Daily Mail, it was revealed that the men carrying the One Director star were hotel employees.

It is believed that Payne was then taken back to his third-floor room at around 4:54 pm local time. Meanwhile another CCTV camera captured the singer and three men outside his room at that moment. If the lobby footage was recorded at that time, it remains to be seen why the men took him back to his suite instead of keeping him in the lobby until the emergency services arrived.

The Hotel Manager’s Emergency Call Was Released

According to Page Six, the hotel manager’s 911 call, placed just before Liam Payne’s death, was released.

“We have a guest who is [allegedly] high and drunk; and when he is conscious, he is destroying his room and we need you to send someone, please. We need you to send someone urgently because I don’t know if his life is in danger,” the man, identified only as Estaban, told the dispatcher. “He is in a room that has a balcony and we are scared he might be endangering his life.”

However, when the dispatcher asked if police were needed at the scene, the manager requested only SAME, Argentina’s medical emergency services. By the time the first responders arrived, Payne had fallen from his hotel balcony. It was reported that he was in a “state of semi or total unconsciousness,” which meant suicide was not a possibility.

SAME head Alberto Crescenti previously told Argentina’s Todo Noticias TV channel, “We arrived in time to try and revive him, but there was nothing we could do.” The probe into Payne’s death is currently ongoing, and only three people have been charged as of now.

Braian Nahuel Paiz, an alleged drug dealer and a former hotel employee, was charged with supplying Liam Payne with narcotics. However, he has refuted the claims brought against him.

