Liam Payne’s untimely death has gripped the world with profound shock and heartbreak. It has also led to the development of several unsettling questions concerning his passing. Now, just two days after Payne’s funeral, a chilling photo of the Night Changes singer has surfaced online. The image provides a disturbing insight into the final moments of the pop star’s tragic life.

Liam Payne Was Seen Being Carried Through The Lobby In The Hotel

The photo, which has been taken from CCTV footage, shows the One Direction star being escorted by three staff members through the lobby of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. The image was allegedly captured mere moments before he fatally plunged to death from a third-floor balcony on October 16.

The picture shows Payne being taken back into his room after reportedly collapsing on the hotel floor. The incident has since infused questions about the response of the hotel staff and whether swift actions could have prevented the tragic outcome.

The hotel staff’s decision to take Payne to his room instead of dialing the emergency services with immediate effect is now under the scanner.

Imágenes filtradas recientemente del caso de Liam Payne confirmando que si se había desmayado en el lobby del hotel Casa Sur pic.twitter.com/Dtqdh3QCW4 — solo una chica (@strwbrgirl10) November 23, 2024

Hotel Staff Claimed Liam Payne Was “High On Drugs”

The chief receptionist of the hotel, Esteban Grassi, confessed in a 911 call that Payne was “high on drugs.” Grassi also said that they were concerned for his well-being due to the balcony in his suite. Despite these concerns, they left the singer alone in the room and called the ambulance only a few minutes later.

According to Marca, “If they were concerned about the balcony, why wasn’t he kept in the lobby until help arrived?” one observer asked.

Discrepancies in CCTV timestamps have further exacerbated the complications related to the timeline of the events. Several people have expressed doubts about the legitimacy of the hotel’s exposition.

Adding to the mystery, Liam Payne was reportedly donning a black cap when his body was discovered. The singer was also believed to be carrying a bag he had left in his room earlier, hinting that he might have been preparing to leave before he met his fate.

