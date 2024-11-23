It is often very strenuous to cope with the trauma of losing a close friend, but having a supportive partner by your side can make traversing through the ordeal a bit easier and help in healing. Zayn Malik, just like his fellow One Direction bandmates, was deeply shaken by the tragic passing of Liam Payne in October this year. However, amid the anguish, he found comfort in his former partner, Gigi Hadid, who reportedly stood by his side, offering support during such a difficult time.

Zayn Malik Attended Liam Payne’s Funeral This Week

Zayn Malik, alongside his bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, were present during Payne’s funeral on Wednesday this week. The service was held just over a month after his death and took place in a church in the English countryside outside of London.

The band also released a group statement on Instagram upon hearing news of Payne’s death. “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam‘s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say,” the post read. “But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

The post continued, “The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. Today, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

Gigi Hadid Supported Zayn Malik After Liam Payne’s Death

According to the reports of Page Six, Gigi Hadid “offered her support” to the English singer after the passing of Payne. A source exclusively told the outlet, “Gigi reached out to Zayn to offer her condolences after Liam’s passing.”

The insider further explained that the 29-year-old model “was there to listen and offered her support if Zayn needed anything at all or just wanted to talk.”

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are On “Much Better Terms”

One insider told the outlet that “Gigi and Zayn have had their ups and downs over the years but they’ve come a long way and are on much better terms.” “Their main focus is on co-parenting Khai and they have been able to get along well,” the source added.

The former couple also “spend time together with their daughter, including her fourth birthday this past September.” They had an on-and-off relationship for six years, starting in 2015, and later welcomed their daughter, Khai, in September 2020.

They officially separated a year later. Since then the duo has maintained a cordial co-parenting relationship. “Gigi and Zayn realize that they’re both going to be in each other’s lives and they’re both very mature,” the insider stated. “They just want what’s best for their daughter and they’re able to put any differences aside that they’ve had in the past and come together on the same page.”

