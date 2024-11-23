In 2010, Lady Gaga dropped a legendary fashion moment at the MTV VMAs: she wore a meat dress. Not just any meat—flank steak, beefy boots, a meat hat, and even a meat purse. She stepped onto the stage to collect her Bad Romance award, and let’s just say the crowd was speechless. It was the kind of moment that made everyone go, “Did she just…?” Yep, she sure did.

But that wasn’t all. Gaga appeared first in an Alexander McQueen gown, Renaissance vibes, and 12-inch Armadillo shoes. Then, she switched into a black leather Armani dress. But nothing hit harder than the meat dress. Cher, who was there too, rocked some iconic outfits during her time, but even she couldn’t top Gaga’s raw, in-your-face style.

So, where did this wild idea come from? It all started with makeup artist Val Garland, who wore her own meat ensemble back in Australia in the ’80s. We’re talking bacon boots and steak bras. When Gaga caught wind of this, she said, “Yeah, let’s do that.” Haus of Gaga teamed up with designer Franc Fernandez, who got advice from his family butcher (seriously). The result? A meat dress that was as bizarre as it was bold. Gaga later confessed, “It smelled like meat,” but she loved it.

The best part? It wasn’t just about causing a stir. Gaga used that meat dress to drop a significant message about the U.S. military’s Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy. She said, “If we don’t stand up for our rights, pretty soon we’re going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones.” Talk about turning a red carpet into a protest runway.

Naturally, people had thoughts. Some were like, “Art!” while others (looking at you, PETA) found it offensive. But for Gaga, it was a bold statement—no apologies. It wasn’t just about looking crazy but about making you think.

And the meat dress? It didn’t just fade into obscurity. It is now preserved and displayed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame—a true pop culture artifact. Since then, other artists like Doja Cat have followed in Gaga’s daring footsteps, but let’s be honest—no one has ever pulled off a meat dress quite like Lady Gaga. You know her, though—she doesn’t do boring. One outfit? Never. At the 2019 Met Gala, she gave us a whole performance with multiple outfit changes. Because why not?

