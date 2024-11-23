Will Smith and his oldest son, Trey, have come a long way. Their relationship hasn’t always been smooth sailing, but it is pretty strong now. Will recently opened up about how he “failed” as a dad to Trey after his divorce from Sheree Zampino, especially in the years that followed. Trey, who was just a kid at the time, felt betrayed and abandoned, and that wasn’t easy for either of them.

But here’s the kicker: despite all that pain, Will and Trey are closer than ever. On a Bucket List episode, Will admitted that their father-son relationship is “brand new.” They are building something more profound than before—based on true friendship. And yeah, it might’ve taken a while to get there, but better late than never, right?

Their journey has been a wild ride. Sometimes, Will Smith took a step back, thinking giving Trey some space would help him cope. But Trey came to him over the years—especially when high school came around. It was football that started bringing them together, and Will didn’t hold back, flying in from filming Karate Kid just to see Trey play. Talk about dedication!

It’s wild to think this father-son relationship once felt on the edge. Will had Trey when he was just 24, and the instant he held his baby boy, he felt that overwhelming rush of responsibility. But things took a turn when Will and Sheree divorced just two years later. Will took a step back, hoping Trey wouldn’t get caught in the middle of any tension. “I wanted to create enough distance, so Trey wouldn’t see us fighting,” he explained. “I figured when he was ready, he’d come find me.” And that’s precisely what happened.

Fast forward to 2018, when Trey publicly called his dad his “best friend.” Will shared the emotional moment on Instagram: “It has not always been like this between Trey & I. We struggled for years after my divorce from his mother. He felt betrayed & abandoned. It is a Wild Blessing to recover & restore a Loving Relationship with My Beautiful Son!”

The pair’s bond has only grown since then. Trey was there to cheer Will on at Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere in 2024, a franchise he’s always loved. Trey even gave a shoutout to Will’s role in Call of Duty, saying it was a game-changer for him. But it’s not just movies and games. Trey’s carving his own path in the music world. He released tracks like Mom & Babe and also collaborated with his siblings Jaden and Willow.

Trey’s not just about the music, though. He is also a gaming pro, streaming on Twitch and YouTube. And through it all, he has stayed close with Jaden and Willow, posting heartwarming messages like, “I am far too proud of you” on Jaden Smith‘s birthday.

What a ride, huh? From distant dad to best friends, Will and Trey’s relationship proves that it’s never too late to make things right.

