Sean Diddy Combs is awaiting his trial, which will be held next year. Things have been starting to unravel ever since his former girlfriend, Cassandra Ventura, accused him last year. Now, an insider has shared a few details about one of his parties and the conditions he had for the venue he rented for the event. It was reportedly a party Diddy hosted for rapper Meek Mill. Scroll below for the deets.

P Diddy is facing multiple allegations, including sex trafficking, sexual misconduct, and grooming. The police arrested the music mogul in September this year. He was denied bail twice. Diddy’s White Parties have been a trending topic in the media, and several eminent Hollywood personalities’ names came up in the mix, including Leonardo DiCaprio’s.

According to the Hindustan Times report, new footage has been revealed, and as per that, Sean Diddy Combs took a mansion on rent for $25K for a party. However, the insider claimed, Diddy had specific demands like locks on all doors and windows of the bedrooms, with keys being handed over to him. The footage dates back to 2014 and is owned by Jason Haight. Jason saw sushi being eaten off of naked women’s bodies at the Parisian Palace in Las Vegas. The owner of the video clip was the place’s resident manager from 2015 to 2017.

Jason claimed that in April 2014, Sean Diddy Combs’ personal assistant contacted him to rent the place for a birthday party for Meek Mill. He revealed that Diddy’s team asked for double-sided locks in the bedroom doors for the rapper’s privacy.

He claimed, “I was contacted by his personal assistants by telephone. Mr. Combs wanted to rent the property for May 3, 2014, to throw a birthday party for the rapper Meek Mills.” He continued, “They requested that all interior bedroom door locks were to be ordered new and left unopened for their arrival for security purposes as they would need to supervise the installation. And both keys were to be given to Mr. Combs directly and nobody else.” It was coinciding with the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Marcos Maidana.

According to The New York Post, Jason added, “I was given a rough estimate of 850 guests for the mansion party, and we agreed a fee of $25,000 for 24 hours. The party ended up having roughly 900 guests.”

Further speaking of the party thrown by Sean Diddy Combs, Jason said, “P. Diddy was wasted — they were all on so much drugs. There was a lot of alcohol, and everyone was really trashed. I advised them that I was the only representative for the mansion and that I always remain on the property as there are a million issues that can come up.” He continued, “I told them that I have a detached guest house in the rear of the property and that unless they summon me, I will stay there, and I agreed. I explained to them that the mansion is a period home which meant all bedroom doors were solid wood with solid brass mortise-type locks with crystal door handles and skeleton keys.”

He also said, “This mansion cost $7.5 million to build — Diddy’s people said that cost is not a factor, so please add [the cost of locks] to the venue fee.” Jason also mentioned that Sean Diddy Combs had an insurance policy for the event covering every possible hazard, including ‘loss of life’ during the party.

Jason revealed, “They stated this policy mandated the use of smoke detectors in all areas of the homes and guest houses, which I replied we have. They said they would prefer brand-new ones and would have them shipped to me. They would install them upon arrival. I stated the mansion has hand-painted ceilings by artist Thomas Bissetti. It took him eight years to complete them. They said the detectors will be temporarily attached and removed after the event. I agreed.” There were a lot of drugs involved in the party, as per Jason’s claims.

He said, “I thought it was powdered sugar everywhere. I ended up with almost a half ounce in different baggies left in bedrooms. The bedrooms the following day were disgusting, broken bottles of alcohol, used condoms, blood on the beddings, powder and razor blades by the hundreds, lubricant on the dressers, marble floors. I found removed panties, bras, and even two iPhones in the bushes behind the bowling alley.” The mansion had bottles everywhere, and some bedrooms even had blood stains.

Meanwhile, Sean Diddy Combs is in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre, and his trial is scheduled for May next year.

