Celebrities’ dating lives are always a hot topic amongst the public. It is always a curious gossip topic to find out who is dating whom and pass judgment. It often happens that when the leads work on a film for a long time, the fictional romance and affection may eventually translate to reality. It is great to see popular onscreen couples date in real life, but the abject scrutiny thrust upon them is only harmful.

Ana de Armas, known for her roles in movies like Blonde, Ghosted, and Knives Out, has recently been the focus of gossip circles regarding her dating life. Like most in her fraternity, the actress has actively expressed her opinion about this scrutiny regarding dating lives.

Ana de Armas was last linked to Paul Boukadakis, a Tinder executive, in 2023. Before that, she was related to Ben Affleck from 2020 to 2021. At one point, she also opened up about her relationship with Affleck and expressed her frustration about the constant spotlight on her dating life with Affleck.

Following her decision to escape the public eye, she left Los Angeles and moved to New York City shortly after her breakup with Affleck in 2021. In a September 2024 interview with E! News, she mentioned that she had decided “to have the chance to build your own safe space.”

After quite some time, Ana de Armas is in the headlines again, but not for a new work project. She is in the news for her alleged linkup with Manuel Anido Cuesta.

Ana de Armas and Manuel Anido Cuesta’s relationship was first reported in May 2024, when a Cuban news outlet speculated that she was visiting Cuba to meet a lover. It wasn’t until November 2024 that the couple was spotted in public. They were spotted kissing in public in Madrid by paparazzi. Cuban publication Hola! Immediately published pictures on the magazine cover. Photos were immediately viral, but neither has commented on the relationship.

Who is Manuel Anido Cuesta?

Manuel Anido Cuesta is a 27-year-old lawyer. His mother is the second wife of the Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, making Manuel the President’s stepson. Controversy does not elude the young lawyer for his involvement with the Cuban government as his step-father’s advisor.

