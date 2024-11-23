Johnny Depp had a lot to say in a British GQ interview. It was all about how Hollywood tried to bring him down. After years of intense media scrutiny following his explosive divorce from actress Amber Heard, Depp finally opened up about the accusations’ impact on him. The actor, who’s no stranger to the spotlight, admitted that being labeled “a violent man” hurt him the most. “The thing that hurt me most is being presented as something that you’re really as far away from as you could possibly get,” Depp said.

For the past three years, Depp has found himself in a media whirlwind. Allegations of abuse, multiple lawsuits, and personal struggles splashed across headlines. The Pirates of the Caribbean star explained that it felt like a perverse situation inflicted on him. It left him feeling like he suddenly transformed from a Hollywood prince into a monster. “I know I was never going to be Cinderella,” he shared, “but it felt like, within a very, very short period of time, this version of Cinderella had been immediately turned into the beast.” Talk about a dramatic turn.

Johnny Depp’s breakdown of the entire ordeal was raw as he revealed the bizarre stories and rumors that had plagued him, including wild claims that he needed a sanity test. “I could feel people look at me differently,” he explained. “And then people start putting things in magazines: ‘He’s insane!’ ‘He needs to take a sanity test…’ You know, ludicrous stuff.” Despite all the chaos, Depp stood firm on his truth: “Ultimately, the truth will come out in all of this, and I will be standing on the right side of the roaring rapids.”

But it wasn’t just the media frenzy that left a mark—The abuse allegations leveled by Heard particularly rattled Depp. “To harm someone you love? As a kind of bully? No, it didn’t happen,” he said, firmly denying the accusations. He also addressed the infamous May 2016 incident that sparked everything. “She was at a party the next day. Her eye wasn’t closed,” Depp pointed out, questioning how he could have possibly been responsible for the injuries when she didn’t show any signs of them. “I ain’t f**king stupid,” he added, making it clear that the accusations didn’t make sense to him.

Johnny Depp Was Hurt By The Affect Of Amber Heard’s Allegations On His Kids

Throughout this ordeal, Johnny Depp says the real pain came from how it affected his kids. “How could someone, anyone, come out with something like that against someone, when there’s no truth to it whatsoever?” he wondered. As any parent would, the actor was worried about how his children would face these claims in school. It wasn’t just about his reputation; it was about their lives being impacted by a media storm he felt was unjust.

So, what does Depp want most out of this? The truth. “I will never stop fighting. I’ll never stop,” he declared. “They’d have to f*king shoot me.” For Depp, it’s not about the tabloids or the courtrooms—it’s about setting the record straight. “I want the truth. That’s really my biggest obsession in the world. It’s just the f*king truth,” he concluded.

