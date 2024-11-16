Johnny Depp almost talked himself out of his latest role, and yeah, it’s as wild as it sounds. At the premiere of Jeanne du Barry, Depp straight up told the crowd he tried to convince the director, Maïwenn, NOT to cast him. He couldn’t wrap his head around playing King Louis XV. Imagine that: Johnny Depp, a guy who’s played a pirate, a mad hatter, and more iconic roles than we can count, questioning if he was cut out for playing a French monarch.

At the UK premiere at Curzon Mayfair in London, Depp gave the audience some real talk. He admitted that when Maïwenn first approached him for the role, he couldn’t stop thinking, “Am I the guy to play the King of France?” He shared how his mind went straight to his humble beginnings in Eastern Kentucky, which hit him hard. “You realize that you come from the ‘obelise,’ ‘nombril,’ the belly button of nowhere, and you’re playing the king of France,” Depp laughed. So, of course, he tried to talk Maïwenn out of casting him. But she wasn’t hearing it. “She had great courage to take me into her cast,” Depp said, clearly respecting her determination.

Jeanne du Barry marks Johnny Depp’s big-screen return after a bit of a break. His first significant role since 2020’s Minamata, and yeah, it’s a pretty massive moment for the guy. In this one, Depp takes on the role of Louis XV, playing opposite Maïwenn, who not only directs but also stars as the infamous mistress of the king. Bold move, right? But hey, if anyone can pull off a comeback, it’s Depp.

At the premiere, Depp wasn’t flying solo. He had his old pal, director Terry Gilliam, by his side—someone he’s teamed up with on Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus. The two were having a blast on the red carpet, with Gilliam throwing a playful jab at Depp, saying, “Sorry, it’s too late — the film started 10 minutes ago.” Classic Gilliam. And, of course, Depp had to throw a little love back, introducing him with a wink, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Tim Burton.” Why not keep the good vibes flowing with a little tribute to their legendary collaborations?

Jeanne du Barry isn’t just about Depp’s royal turn—it’s also a tribute to his resilience and comeback. It’s been a rollercoaster for Depp, and taking on Louis XV was no easy task. But Maïwenn saw something in him that he couldn’t see in himself initially. Now, with the film’s buzz and Depp back in action, his doubts feel like a distant memory.

Depp’s journey in Jeanne du Barry proves that even the most prominent stars question themselves sometimes. But in the end, he did the role, and it’s clear—he nailed it.

