The legendary Johnny Depp played Jack Sparrow, but Walken was actually a contender first. William Holden was considered for the lead part in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, while it was still a mere idea in Disney’s head. Crazy, isn’t it?

Here’s the scoop: Walken was considered during the film’s early days when it was just a straight-to-DVD flick on the radar. He was reportedly even offered the part but turned it down in true Walken fashion. Imagine the swagger he could have brought to Sparrow’s drunken charm. Instead, Depp snagged the role, and we got a pirate as iconic as a Jolly Roger flag.

But wait—there’s more. Walken wasn’t just eyed for Jack Sparrow. He was also a top contender for Davy Jones, the creepy sea monster with a tentacle face. Visual effects maestro Aaron McBride even pulled Walken’s “piercing blue eyes” into his concept art for the character. In a twist of fate, Bill Nighy ended up with the Davy Jones gig, bringing his own eerie magic to the role.

So, what if Walken had taken the wheel as Sparrow or sported those tentacles as Jones? We find ourselves pondering different pirate worlds due to this mind-bending “what if” scenario. The franchise became a gold mine of hits, and Depp’s portrayal of Jack Sparrow flew into pop culture mythology. At the same time, the thought of Walken engaging in pirate shenanigans is intriguing because it suggests a world where Walken’s charisma was paramount.

The most exciting adventures are sometimes those that never took place, but it would have been a sight to witness!

