Picture this: Hugh Jackman as Captain Jack Sparrow. Yeah, it’s a wild thought, but Disney was all about it—at least, they were at first. Before Johnny Depp made Pirates of the Caribbean his own, Disney had its sights set on Jackman. That’s right, Hugh Jackman, the guy who would go on to become Wolverine, was the original pick for the roguish pirate, Jack Sparrow.

The saga starts back in the ’90s at Oregon State University. Stuart Beattie, the mastermind behind Pirates of the Caribbean, was cooking up a script called Quest for the Caribbean. After years of rejection, Disney finally bit when they decided to adapt some classic Disneyland rides into movies. Enter Pirates of the Caribbean among the chosen few.

Beattie had Hugh Jackman in mind for the lead—so much so he named the character “Jack Sparrow” after him. But Disney wasn’t ready to roll the dice on an unknown Aussie for the role of Jack Sparrow. They wanted a star with more sparkle.

So, who else was on the shortlist for Jack Sparrow? Jim Carrey almost sailed in but had to pass due to Bruce Almighty drama. Michael Keaton, Christopher Walken, and even Robert De Niro were in the mix. De Niro was offered the role but thought it would tank, only to play a pirate in Stardust, which, ironically, did flop.

Then came Johnny Depp. His version of Jack Sparrow was, let’s say, unique. Depp turned the swashbuckling stereotype on its head with a blend of Keith Richards and Pepé Le Pew. Disney execs were seriously confused—wondering if Depp was drunk or just plain crazy. Depp cheekily replied that all his characters are “gay,” which didn’t help Disney’s initial worries.

Despite the chaos, Depp’s portrayal was a massive hit. The film raked in cash, making Depp’s Jack Sparrow a pop culture icon. Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman went on to do his own thing, proving there’s no need for pirate ships when you’ve got mutant claws.

So next time you watch Pirates of the Caribbean, remember: it almost had a very different Jack Sparrow in the mix. From Jackman’s near-miss to Depp’s legendary take, this pirate saga has sailed through quite the adventure—showing us that sometimes, the best treasures are the ones you never saw coming.

