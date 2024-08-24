Nothing gets past Johnny Depp. In 2010, the actor reportedly launched a private investigation into Pirates of the Caribbean assistant director Kevin Thomas Roy, who a year later was exposed as Hollywood’s peeping tom who might have targeted several actresses.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, in 2010, while working on”Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tide,” actor Johnny Depp heard talk of a possible Peeping Tom on set.

Johnny Depp immediately became suspicious of assistant director Kevin Thomas Roy, who was in charge of all trailers, bathrooms, and changing areas for the cast and crew, also used by actresses Penelope Cruz and Judi Dench.

Johnny Depp then launched his investigation and asked his security detail to check him out. However, Depp was impelled to drop the investigation after nothing was found on the background check.

It appears Johhny Depp had cause for his suspicions. A year later, Lionsgate fired Roy while he was working on another film, Allegiant. Roy had secretly recorded dozens of women by hiding spy cameras in cast and crew bathrooms and trailers.

Roy was exposed after his now-former wife notified law enforcement after finding hundreds of voyeuristic images and videos on his computers. Investigators learned Roy had more than 40 videos and 400 photos of women, taken by cameras hidden in on-set bathrooms and trailers.

The Daily Mail said the Pirates of the Caribbean assistant director may have also targeted Johnny Depp’s then-girlfriend, Amber Heard. Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz, Judi Dench, and Bond girl Olga Kurylenko are also suspected of having been targeted by the perpetrator on movie sets.

Roy was sentenced to three years summary probation after entering a plea of ‘no contest’ to one count of illegally hiding a camera in a dressing room and recording actresses changing their clothes during a shoot for a Maserati commercial.

Must Read: Bennifer Fiasco Continues As Jennifer Lopez Wants To Change Her Last Name Amid Divorce With Ben Affleck

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News