Johnny Depp was part of a multi-billion dollar franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean, which became an instant hit and introduced Depp as a mischievous pirate, Captain Jack Sparrow. The A-list actor appeared in all four of the movie’s sequels and also earned several nominations for his role. However, isn’t it shocking that Depp hasn’t seen the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie?

Back in 2022, Johnny Depp was going through legal troubles due to his tumultuous marriage with ex-wife Amber Heard. After the actor sued Heard for defamation for implying that he abused her in a 2018 column, he took to the stand in his $58 million case. Although the Aquaman star did not mention his name in the column, his lawyers claim that the actor is finding it difficult to land movie roles due to her allegations.

During a testimony at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia on April 19, 2022, Depp was questioned about how his first Pirates of the Caribbean turned out. He said, “I didn’t see it.” The actor first played the role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003, and reprised his role in the following movies, Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End, On Strange Tides, and Dead Men Tell No Tales.

The question about his film came up when he was questioned about his career and his famous role in the franchise. Depp told the jury, reflecting on his role, “Cartoon characters can get away with things we can’t. Captain Jack Sparrow can do things that I could never do. He could say things that I could never say. So it was for me, a way to stretch the parameters of a character and take a risk in doing that.”

He continued, “But if it panned out, and I felt I was on a pretty good mission, I thought that it might be a character who would be accepted by five-year-olds and 45-year-olds, 65-year-olds and 85-year-olds in the same way that Bugs Bunny is.”

Furthermore, Depp explained his first reaction to the Pirates of the Caribbean script, sharing that it is a typical Disney film with a predictable three-act structure. He described that his original portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow was that of a traditional swashbuckling hero but admitted that he had different ideas about his character. Therefore, he made his creative adjustments, which he then brought to life on screen, despite being resisted by Disney initially.

Johnny Depp also admitted to the jury, “I didn’t see it. But I believe that the film did pretty well, apparently, and they wanted to keep going, making more and I was fine to do that.” He shared that while you don’t completely become the character you’re playing if you understand the character deeply as he did with Captain Jack Sparrow, you sometimes know the character better than the writers do. In his case, since the character evolved beyond what was originally written, he felt it was important to stay true to that understanding and add his own words and ideas to the role.

