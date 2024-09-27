Lady Gaga just dropped a new album titled “Harlequin,” inspired by her character in Joker: Folie À Deux. The album consists of 13 tracks, which include classic American songbook favorites like That’s Entertainment, Get Happy, and That’s Life, and some Gaga originals.

Gaga announced Harlequin just a few days ago as a surprise project. She said the album is a companion album to the movie and cannot be pinned down to a single genre. Gaga added, “I had such a deep relationship with Lee, and when I was done filming the movie, I wasn’t done with her.” Her fiance Michael Polansky joined the pop star as the other executive producer for the album.

Gaga expressed her gratitude towards Michael, adding, “This is probably the most clear I have felt in about a decade for myself just personally. I feel more on my game with this music than I have in a really long time. It’s one of the reasons I’m so grateful to my partner, Michael, for his creative collaboration and support in all this. When you’re feeling clear and healthy and happy, I feel like that’s when your art can really fly.”

Polansky called Gaga brilliant and fearless, and said “It was important to us that the album felt cohesive, not because it fit into one style, but because the energy and personality tied it all together.” Lowe described the album as LG 6.5, meaning “half Gaga and half Lee.” To which Gaga responded positively. She said, “It was completely freeing because calling it LG 6.5, it’s kind of not beholden to pop music or pop culture in the same way that some of my other releases might be. And it kind of gave it a freedom in that way.”

We can’t wait for Todd Philip’s upcoming Joker musical sequel, which will be released on October 4. The musical stars Lady Gaga opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and will include songs from the album. Gaga also has an untitled full studio album set to be released in February next year.

