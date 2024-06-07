Iconic singer Lady Gaga has been under speculation for pregnancy rumors after she was spotted with an apparent baby bump at sister Natali Germanotta’s rehearsal dinner and wedding in Maine. At the event, Gaga wore a black dress and matching heels and completed her look with a massive diamond ring, matching earrings, and a pearl necklace. She attended the event with her partner Michael Polansky.

Regarding the pregnancy rumors, Gaga addressed and denied them, sending a clear message to her fans that she won’t be welcoming a teeny-tiny baby anytime soon. She posted a video on her TikTok with a close-up of her bleached eyebrows and referred to Taylor Swift’s song Down Bad.

In the video, the large white letters read, “Not pregnant — just down bad cryin’ at the gym register to vote at www.headcount.org.” In the caption, she asked her fans to vote, saying, “Register to vote or check if you’re registered EASILY at www.headcount.org.”

In the 10-second clip, Gaga also lip-synced to an audio that said, “I don’t have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic. I mean, I’m sure there’s somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me.”

Gaga shared another clip on X, (previously Twitter) where she is winking at the camera and wrote, “Not pregnant…REGISTER TO VOTE or check if you’ve already registered EASILY at http://headcount.org.” She shared the same video on her Instagram stories.

Back in April, the superstar was subject to another rumor after she was spotted with a large diamond ring on her left ring finger. Many speculated if she is engaged to boyfriend Michael Polansky; however, she didn’t respond to the gossip.

Previously, Gaga was engaged to agent Christina Carino. The two confirmed their romance in February 2019; however, they ended their engagement in the same year. Before that, Gaga dated Taylor Kinney for four years and got engaged in 2015. Unfortunately, the couple called it quits after a year.

During a Q&A at the Los Angeles premiere of Gaga’s HBO concert, Gaga Chromatica Ball, she revealed that she’s working on a new album. She said, “I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I’ve been producing so many songs, and it’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before. I love to break genre, and I love to explore music.”

