Are you ready to wear your blingiest outfit and scream your lungs out while creating a karaoke at home? Because Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie is going to be available on OTT platforms. Yes, you heard it right, and no, it’s no ‘Lavender Haze.’ Haha! Scroll ahead to read where and when to watch the concert film.

After receiving rave reviews and creating massive box office tornados with the film, Taylor is back to make some storms on the OTT platform. Swifties, assemble. Our favorite Hollywood pop star brought in a special treat for those of us who hadn’t watched the movie in the theatre.

Taylor Swift took to her social media handles and shared the good news with all of us. The Love Story singer wrote, “Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up, and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!”

Adding to the statement, Tay continued, “Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live” will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13.”

Check out the post here on X:

Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film… pic.twitter.com/JTpl0tz1uG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 27, 2023

Here’s How To Watch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie Online:

From December 13, 2023, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie will be available on OTT platforms to be streamed on rent on various mediums, including Apple TV+, Prime Video, YouTube, Xfinity, Google Play, and Vudu. And not only with the original songs but also with the extended versions of Wildest Dreams, The Archer and more.

While fans went crazy with the announcement, there was a group of people who were disappointed in the singer for not declaring the release date of Reputation (Taylor’s Version). One wrote, “OMGGGGG!!! Can’t wait to rewatch 20 times!!

Only Tay gives presents to Swifties on HER own birthday!!”

For the unversed, Taylor Swift has been leading the headlines for not only her professional endeavors but also for her personal affairs. She has been painting the town red with romance with the NBA star, Travis Kelce.

Let us know your opinion regarding Taylor Swift’s announcement.

