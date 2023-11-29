Ye has been making noise for all the wrong reasons, all over again. Rumors suggested Kanye West’s new wife was willing to divorce him over his “controlling” nature. A body language expert even claimed that she was not interested in mending their relationship after her family gave her a pep talk. Amid it all, a new report suggests they’re getting back together! Scroll below for all the details.

For almost a month now, Kanye and Bianca have reportedly been taking a break. While he was in Dubai, she was spending time with her loved ones in Australia. If the rumor mill is to be believed, her family held an intervention after she isolated herself from everyone, post marriage with the Donda rapper.

All is well between Kanye West & his wife Bianca Censori?

But it looks like all is well between Kanye West and his new wife, Bianca Censori. A source close to The Sun claims, “Ye has loved being out of LA, he’s never been a huge fan of the city and has no immediate plans to return, despite having a place here and his Yeezy HQ. Bianca has spent time back in Australia, and they’re getting back on track and planning what to do for the holidays.”

Kanye West & Bianca Censori flying to Italy for the holidays?

The report also claims that Kanye West and Bianca Censori are planning to move to Italy in the next few weeks. He’s also planning to fly his four kids with Kim Kardashian in order to spend some quality time with them. But it is highly likely that only the older ones will join him.

Well, we all know that North West enjoys spending time with her father, Kanye, and his new wife, Bianca Censori. But will she be spending the holidays away from her mother, Kim Kardashian? Time will tell!

North West loves spending time at Kanye West’s home

During an episode of The Kardashians, Kim shared that her daughter, North, loves spending time at Kanye West’s home. She indulged in a conversation with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and revealed, “North, she’ll go to her dad’s, she’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny. He doesn’t have a chef. He doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment. And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.”

