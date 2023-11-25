Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, have been making headlines since the beginning of the year. Their months-long vacation in Europe caught the most attention due to Bianca’s racy outfits and Ye’s fully-covered ones. While the two were recently on separate vacations, they have now reunited in Dubai. However, a body language expert has now claimed that Bianca is trying to get away from Kanye and end their marriage.

Kanye and Bianca tied the knot last year, as per the court documents that they submitted a few weeks back. Before marrying the Yeezy architectural designer, Ye was married to Kim Kardashian since 2014. They share four children and their divorce was finalized last year.

Following their European vacation, Kanye West and Bianca Censori flew to California. The Australian beauty was spotted there getting to know Kanye’s kids with Kim, including their eldest daughter, North. However, Kanye then flew to Saudi Arabia, while Bianca went to Australia, where she allegedly made up with her family. Despite many sources claiming that her family was trying to detach her from her allegedly controlling husband, Bianca was recently spotted reuniting with him.

A video of Kanye West and Bianca Censori having fun with their friends, including Chris Brown, has gone viral. As per The Mirror, Inbaal Honigman, a body language expert, has claimed that Bianca is trying to end her marriage. Talking about the clip, Honigman mentioned that Kanye is a person who has people around him cheering for him. Throughout the time, Bianca is also focused on the Donda rapper, but as he turns to look at his wife, she looks away.

Honigman added that this “tells us that Bianca is actively committed to putting a distance between herself and her husband.” “She doesn’t display emotion when avoiding his eye, she’s turning away to show him that she doesn’t care for him.” In concluding her analysis on Kanye West and Bianca, she added, “The drink in her hand is a distraction, a way to close off her body and to appear busy, so that he won’t try to get close to her or start a conversation.”

Well, there are rumors about some disturbance in Kanye and Bianca’s marriage as a report claimed that the two were recently on a break. However, they have not confirmed the same. And now, all we can do is wait for another update.

