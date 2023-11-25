Sofia Vergara, widely recognized for playing the role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in ABC’s hit sitcom Modern Family, is one of the most beloved celebrities. Known for her gorgeous looks, which complement her hot and happening personality perfectly, Vergara is also a comic genius who can make anyone go rolling on the floor laughing with her impeccable sense of humor.

Sofia is currently living her best single life after announcing her split from her husband, Joe Manganiello, seven years after tying the nuptial knot. The Columbian actress shares a son, Manolo, who was born when she was just 18, with her childhood sweetheart and former husband, Joe Gonzalez. As a teen mom, Sofia has often been put on the spot on numerous occasions, but she has always handled it with the utmost grace and a pinch of sarcasm. However, the blonde beauty once made a tasteless joke in response to a question about being a young mother, sending both the interviewers and audience in shock with her inappropriate remark.

During her appearance on The View in 2009, when asked about being a single mom of a teenage son, Vergara seemed a bit all over the place and replied with a distasteful r*pe joke, which back then garnered her ample criticism. But if it were made in today’s social media generation, she might have had to put out a public statement apologizing, with netizens slamming her right, left, and center. Scroll ahead to learn about the entire episode.

When host Sherri Shepherd said, “You are the single mom of a teenage son who’s 18,” the actress replied, “I cannot lie about my age because they count!” Shepherd then joked, “Well, you had him when you were 12.” Vergara responded with, “Yeah, 13. I was r*ped.” This was followed by awkward stares and laughs on the part of both the interviewers and the audience, with some unable to process if the actress really made a r*pe joke.

Sofia was later able to cover it up with a wholesome answer about her son when the other hosts, Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Walters, asked, “What’s it like to have a teenage son? How does it feel when people say, ‘Boy, your mom is really hot.” She responded, “He’s fantastic. For me, I don’t regret it. I would never change it. I was married when I had him. But for him, I guess it’s okay. He doesn’t see me like that. He doesn’t think I’m that funny, that beautiful, or that s*xy.”

Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara’s son Manolo has always maintained a neutral front about such creepy comments. He was once asked what it was like to grow up with a hot mom, to which he sensibly replied that all mothers are beautiful. Manolo also said that he doesn’t take his mother’s success for granted as he has seen her go through a lot during her acting career.

