The release of “Spiderman: No Way Home” ended up becoming one of the most successful ventures for Marvel. In 2021, it became the top-grossing film and snagged the seventh spot worldwide. Fans couldn’t get enough of it. While the superhero was never really sidelined. The release of the third installment of Tom Holland’s version kickstarted people’s love for Spider-Man once again, as it had all three major variants of the hero in the movie.

Unfortunately for us, though, a Spider-Man 4 film has not been confirmed yet. So it looks like we’re going to have a marathon of all the old films. This guide will help you navigate through all the Spider-Man movies out there.

How Many Spider-Man Movies Are There?

Initially, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was completely unrelated to the other two Spider-Men (Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield). However, that changed with the release of “No Way Home,” and consequently the merging of timelines. Keeping that in mind, we currently have Marvel’s 10 Spider-Man movies in total. Two of these are from the animated series with Miles Morales.

Additionally, “No Way Home’s” end-credit scenes show Tom Hardy’s Venom. This hints at the fact that the spidey villain might also be connected to the current timeline. Although we’re going to focus on the 10 movies mentioned above, you could also add Venom to the watchlist if you are a spidey geek.

Spider-Man Movies in Chronological Order

Prior to the convergence of the timelines, Marvel’s movies lacked an exact chronological order. There were also many non-mainstream movies and shows being released occasionally. The release of “No Way Home,” however, gave the fans some clarity by defining the canon events.

We can now simply consider the release dates of the movies as their official chronological sequence:

Spider-Man (2002) Spider-Man 2 (2004) Spider-Man 3 (2007) The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Where Do the Other Marvel Movies Fit In?

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was first introduced in “Captain America: Civil War”. He had recurring appearances in other Phase 3 MCU movies, with a major role in both “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” Based on that, here is an even more diverse list if you don’t want to miss anything at all:

Spider-Man (2002) Spider-Man 2 (2004) Spider-Man 3 (2007) The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) Captain America: Civil War (2016) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) Venom (2018) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Avengers: Endgame (2019) Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

