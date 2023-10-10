Tom Hardy is undoubtedly a very handsome person with abundant talent; he is known for his intense performances in Hollywood movies, especially in the action space. Tom is exceptional in portraying darker characters on screen, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t give lighter or romantic roles a try in his career. In an interview, he once opened up about auditioning for the iconic role opposite Keira Knightley.

Unfortunately, the versatile actor was rejected for the part, and it might have dulled his interest in pursuing more such romantic roles in the future. The film based on Jane Austen’s classic novel was released in 2005 and is still appreciated by the audience. The film was directed by Joe Wright.

As per Fandom Wire, Tom Hardy, in an interview with The Telegraph in 2009, shared how he was left disappointed after being rejected for the role of Mr Darcy in Pride & Prejudice. The role later on went to the Succession star Matthew Macfadyen. The actor revealed that he was taken aside by the film’s producer, Stacey Snider, who then gave him the upsetting news, but that was more brutal as he got rejected for the part because of his unconventional looks.

Tom Hardy recalled the producer saying, “Honey, women over the world have a picture of what Darcy is, and I’m afraid you’re just not it.” He then expressed, “That hurt, that really hurt.”

In another interview with the LA Times, the Venom star spoke about one of his interviews, which had the scent of melancholia. He said, “I’d worn a blue shirt and jeans and a blue blazer and been doing my best Hugh Grant impression. But now I was back to playing the wonky skewiff-teeth kid with the bow legs.”

Tom Hardy has done some excellent work in his career, and his stardom has mainly come from those dark and gritty roles only. On the work front, the actor will once again reprise his role as the Marvel anti-hero Venom in the film’s third installment, and for more updates on it, keep checking this space.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hugh Jackman Is Hiding Sadness With Public Appearances Alongside Taylor Swift & Friends Amid Divorce Row With Deborra-Lee Furness After Being Married For Almost 30 Years– Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News