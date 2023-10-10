At this point almost the entire Hollywood has found their names attached to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some way or the other. Even Tom Cruise has been in the run to Iron Man, so you know. So when we got to hear that the studio is all set to introduce Mephisto in their much anticipated series of all time Ironheart, we were all curious to know how it goes. Sooner we were told that the actor being considered for the same is none other than the amazing Sacha Baron Cohen. There’s an update now.

Ironheart, taking the Iron Man legacy ahead stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams in aka Iron Heart and is one of the most anticipated shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe line up right now. It was earlier this year that it was reported that Borat star Sacha was in the run to become Mephisto against Riri on the show.

Now as we are months ahead from that rumor, seems like the studio has taken a step in the right direction, and confirmed that Sacha Baron Cohen is indeed a part of the show. While they have kept his character hidden, every hint is enough to let you know whom he is playing. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per The Direct, it was in the copyright registration that the Marvel studios gave out a very interesting piece of information. Sacha Baron Cohen has been listed as the main cast member of Ironheart, playing a character listed as ‘Mystery Man’. The rumors said that he is Mephisto, and the studio not revealing it in the registration makes so much sense.

Meanwhile, audience has been demanding Mephisto’s entry for a while now. Everybody was sure that he will make his way into MCU with WandaVision but that never happened. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

