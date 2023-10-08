Robert Downey Jr, the actor loved by the audience for his role as Iron Man in the MCU franchise, gained a massive fan following and a whopping paycheck. A few days back, we brought you an article on the actor’s inflated house, which is totally on the next level, and today, we have yet another abode of the Oppenheimer star, which is also straight out of a dream. Let’s take a look at RDJ’s Windmill-styled house; scroll below to get the deets.

The Windmill House of the Marvel star is situated in New York’s East Hampton and designed by a top designer, Joe Nahem. The house features lavish and exquisite designs in the living room, bedroom, and living room; the surreal abode of the Hollywood star also has several other rooms with unique setups.

According to a report by Curbed via House Digest, the Windmill House of Robert Downey Jr was built in 1885 and is on a land of 4 acres, and as per the actor, that is Susan’s house, his wife. He told Architectural Digest, “The reason that it’s situated exactly where it is is because they wanted to be able to see the church spire back in the late 19th century.” Speaking of their whimsical house, the actor said, “We wanted something we haven’t seen a million times. We didn’t set out to do something conspicuously wacky. We just enjoy a bit of whimsy and fun. And we definitely don’t like boring.”

The Living Room That Goes A Few Feet Under!

As per Architectural Digest, the uniquely styled house of the Oppenheimer star has a living room that drops down by several feet, holding a comfy couch and a fireplace, and is a cozy place for Susan Downey to engage in her meditations. It also has his Iron Man helmet and gloves as part of the decor.

The Bedroom with Ocean Waves!

After purchasing the house, Robert Downey Jr went on to renovate it but stuck to the house’s layout mostly, and in the case of the bedroom, he instrted an ocean waves art piece that perfectly went well with his vintage lounge chairs covered with Fishman’s fabric. He made the room more lively by changing the room’s color tone to a more vibrant one.

The Dining Room with A Castle Table

According to a report by Square Yards, Robert Downey Jr went for lighter-tone pieces of furniture for the dining, decorating it with some awesome artwork by David & Pedro Friedberg, along with a castle table and a chair by Sergio Rodrigues.

The Sun Room & The Chic Porch

The sunroom, as the name suggests, is a room filled with light, and to make it more vibrant, it has been decorated with lighter-toned elements and a beautiful chandelier. The room features a classy wooden table, a swing, and a few chairs.

Robert Downey Jr’s Windmill House also features a beautiful screened porch overlooking the property’s vast lawn, which has been designed with exquisite patio furniture, along with a cocktail table for the lounging days. Other than that, the porch area also has an abundance of throw pillows to make it more comfy.

Check out the Oppenheimer star’s Windmill House here on YouTube, posted on Architectural Digest’s channel:

RDJ apparently earned approximately $435 million from his Marvel movies, and as per reports, this eccentric house of the actor was about $11.9 million when he bought the Edward DeRose cottage as per The Richest, and the actor has been living up to his MCU persona in real life with such a grand abode.

