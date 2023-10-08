The tug-of-war between the fans of Zack Snyder and James Gunn is one that will never end. Both the filmmakers associated to the DC wing of Warner Bros are technically at loggerheads professionally if the fans are to be believed, and polls about who is better keep resurfacing on the internet every once in a while. Everybody has an opinion on the SnyderVerse, and the fact that many want it resurrected keeps the buzz around it going strong. Turns out the director of Marvel’s Moon Knight has a bit to offer.

Zack, technically led the DCEU for almost a decade. He joined the wing with Man Of Steel in 2013, marking Henry Cavill’s debut as Superman. He went on to bring Ben Affleck to play Batman in the later movies, and that led to him creating the Justice League. While the movie had its own share of controversy attached, a Snyder Cut was released in 2021.

Now, as Zack Snyder has been unofficially shown the door after James Gunn took the boss chair with Peter Safran, Mohamed Diab, the director Marvel series Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac, has decided to talk about Zack. Praising Gunn in his comment, the filmmaker said that Snyder’s work doesn’t appeal him.

As per a The Direct report, Mohamed Diab said, “I know that some people don’t like James Gunn, but I see him as a great artist who will do great work. Frankly, I didn’t like the past period. The last film, [Zack Snyder’s] Justice League, was significantly better than the first version, but in the end, Snyder’s work in all the movies he made didn’t appeal to me.”

Further, the Moon Knight director went on to call James Gunn a greater artist, and said, “I liked James Gunn’s films much more. I think he’s a much greater artist and a very clever writer, and he will do excellent work for DC. I hope people won’t just criticize him because if he loses the DC audience, he’s done. But he is an artist, and he will create wonderful things.”

